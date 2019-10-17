  • Kirkwall
Scotland call for Orcadian weightlifters

Ross Sinclair and Kelly Skea will turn out for Scotland in November.

Two young, talented Orcadian weightlifters will turn out for Scotland after receiving call-ups by their country.

Kelly Skea and Ross Sinclair have both been selected to represent their country at the Celtic Championships in Bangor, Wales.

Skea, now training with Team Cavanagh in Glasgow, will compete in the under-20 age category, while Ross, who recently won a bronze medal at the British Age Group Championships, will turn out in the under-17 category on Saturday, November 30.

The competition sees Scotland go up against Ireland and Wales.

It is the latest positive step forward for not only the two personally but the sport as a whole in Orkney.

