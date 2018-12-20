  • Kirkwall
#ScotArt symbol announced

ScotArt Young Champion Jamie Sligo, from Central Scotland, with the sculpture for Shetland and Orkney. (IAN GEORGESON)

A Viking Puffin will represent Orkney and Shetland during Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.

The symbol was chosen by young people from Orkney and Shetland to represent their home as part of the #ScotArt project, which has seen 14 symbols created by regions throughout Scotland.

Each chosen symbol is meant to capture the spirit of the region they are from through the eyes of the young people who live there in a final send off to this Year of Young People.

The #ScotArt symbols have been transformed into wicker sculptures that are currently on display at Edinburgh’s Royal Mile until December 29. After which they will be set alight in a burning heart shape at Holyrood Park during Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Torchlight Procession on December 30.

