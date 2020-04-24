Scot Gov reminds citizens that urgent medical help still available

April 24, 2020 at 11:05 am

The Scottish Government is launching a national campaign to encourage people to seek medical help for urgent health issues which are not related to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Government figures indicate that patients are delaying seeing their GP during the pandemic and there has been a drop in urgent suspected cancer referrals, and a reduction in families bringing children for immunisation.

Reasons may include wishing to reduce the strain on the NHS, or concerns over becoming infected with COVID-19 as well as the misconception that doctors do not want to see patients.

The NHS is Open campaign, launching today, Friday, will urge people to contact their GP or local hospital if they have urgent health worries.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “It is vital for people to know that GP surgeries and hospitals are still there for them if needed.

“While we appreciate the public doing all they can to reduce the strain on our NHS at this challenging time, if people have serious health concerns or symptoms, it’s just as important as ever to seek immediate medical assistance.

“This pandemic does not mean we’ve stopped the fight against cancer, heart attacks or other serious health conditions. It is vital people continue to raise any health worries with their doctor at the earliest possible time and continue to attend regular check-ups and appointments when they are invited to do so.”

