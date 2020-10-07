virus

Scot Gov launches £40m package to support hospitality trade

October 7, 2020 at 3:54 pm

The Scottish Government has confirmed that it will be launching a £40 million package of support to help members of the hospitality trade affected by the latest round of lockdown restrictions.

This follows the announcement, this afternoon, Wednesday, of tighter rules relating to opening hours and the serving of alcohol — in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have decided to put further restrictions on hospitality, but to offer significantly more financial help,” First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament, this afternoon.”

Share this:

Tweet

