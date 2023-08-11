  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Scorcher of a day for the Dounby Show

Hekra Tiara, the champion in the sheep section. (Orkney Photographic)

It was a scorcher of a day in Dounby yesterday, leading to packed show park.

Champion of the Cattle was a two-year-old heifer called Dounby Ruth. This is the second year running that the pure-bred Charolais, owned by Messrs Spence, Norton, Dounby, has ruled the ring.

In the sheep section, Hekra Tiara, a homebred Charolais ewe from Muce Farm in Birsay was crowned the overall champion, after coming second place in her breed class last year.

Champion in the dogs was Delilah, a lovely Bull Terrier, owned by Lindsay Grant from Orphir.

Fresh from being champion Shetland at the Royal Highland Show and then again at the Black Isle Show last Thursday, Unigarth Evangeline — from the Sinclair family of Clumley in Sandwick — took the overall horse championship to mark a remarkable run of success for this outstanding pony.

Read full coverage of the show in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.