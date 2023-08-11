featured news

Scorcher of a day for the Dounby Show

August 11, 2023 at 11:58 am

It was a scorcher of a day in Dounby yesterday, leading to packed show park.

Champion of the Cattle was a two-year-old heifer called Dounby Ruth. This is the second year running that the pure-bred Charolais, owned by Messrs Spence, Norton, Dounby, has ruled the ring.

In the sheep section, Hekra Tiara, a homebred Charolais ewe from Muce Farm in Birsay was crowned the overall champion, after coming second place in her breed class last year.

Champion in the dogs was Delilah, a lovely Bull Terrier, owned by Lindsay Grant from Orphir.

Fresh from being champion Shetland at the Royal Highland Show and then again at the Black Isle Show last Thursday, Unigarth Evangeline — from the Sinclair family of Clumley in Sandwick — took the overall horse championship to mark a remarkable run of success for this outstanding pony. Read full coverage of the show in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

