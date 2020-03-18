virus

Schools may be closed until the summer holidays

March 18, 2020 at 2:24 pm

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says schools may not reopen before the summer holidays, after it was announced that all schools and nurseries in Scotland would close from Friday.

The move is in response to the coronavirus, COVID-19, from which a third death in the country has been confirmed.

Ms Sturgeon said Education Secretary John Swinney would set out arrangements on Thursday and address questions about exams and what it means for key workers.

She said: “We are still working out the fine detail of what exactly this will mean. How long will this last?

“The clearest guidance I can give is that schools and nurseries will not reopen after the Easter break.

“At this stage I cannot promise that they will reopen before the summer holidays.”

In a joint statement with the Scottish Government, the Scottish Qualificiations Authority (SQA) said it was dealing with a “very serious and evolving situation”.

The authority went onto say: “The Scottish Government and the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) fully appreciates the concerns of learners, parents and carers, schools and colleges.

“In the event of school closures, the Qualifications Contingency Group agreed that every effort should be made to ensure schools remain partially open to allow Senior Phase pupils to complete learning and be able to submit coursework, in addition to being able to open as examination centres during the diet, should medical and scientific advice allow.

“As you would expect, the SQA is working through a range of scenarios, including in the event that there is significant disruption to the diet. In the meantime, we strongly suggest that schools and colleges continue to prioritise the completion of coursework, including for those subjects with later deadlines.

“The Scottish Government and SQA will continue to review the latest evidence, in consultation with members of the Qualifications Contingency Group, and will communicate further updates as necessary.”

