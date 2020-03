virus

Schools and nurseries to close

March 18, 2020 at 1:41 pm

Orkney schools and nurseries are to close from Friday, it has been announced.

Education secretary John Swinney says he appreciates it will be disruptive but it is necessary to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says more details on the closures will follow on Thursday.

Schools and nurseries throughout all of Scotland will close.

More details will follow as we receive them.



