Schools and nurseries set to close due to strike action
Schools and nurseries across the county will be disrupted on Tuesday and Wednesday this week due to strike action.
James Wylie, Orkney Islands Council’s corporate director of education, leisure and housing, said: “We have been working with head teachers to assess impact in each school, taking into account a range of factors, including the need to provide a safe environment for children and young people.
“Where possible we will be seeking to minimise the impact on learning.”
Parents are being notified through their child’s school about the likelihood of closure, and alerting them to the need to make alternate childcare plans on the days their child(ren)s school will be affected.
The situation as known at present is below and available here.
Willow Tree Nursery
- Tuesday: Open.
- Wednesday: Open.
Strynd Nursery
- Tuesday: Open.
- Wednesday: Open.
Burray Primary School
- Tuesday: P1-3 closed; P4 – P7 open.
- Wednesday: P1-3 closed; P4 – P7 open.
Burray Nursery
- Tuesday: Open.
- Wednesday: Open.
Dounby Primary School
- Tuesday: Closed.
- Wednesday: Closed.
Dounby Nursery
- Tuesday: Open.
- Wednesday: Open.
Eday Primary School and Nursery
- Tuesday: Open.
- Wednesday: Open.
Evie Primary School
- Tuesday: Closed.
- Wednesday: Closed.
Evie Nursery
- Tuesday: Closed.
- Wednesday: Closed.
Firth Primary School
- Tuesday: Closed.
- Wednesday: Closed.
Firth Nursery
- Tuesday: Closed.
- Wednesday: Closed.
Flotta Primary School
- Tuesday: Closed.
- Wednesday: Closed.
Glaitness School
- Tuesday: Closed.
- Wednesday: Closed.
Glaitness School Nursery
- Tuesday: Open.
- Wednesday: Open.
Hope Primary School
- Tuesday: Closed.
- Wednesday: Closed.
Hope Nursery
- Tuesday: Open.
- Wednesday: Open.
North Ronaldsay Primary School
- Tuesday: Open.
- Wednesday: Open.
North Walls Community School
- Tuesday: P1-4 closed; P5-7 open.
- Wednesday: Closed.
North Walls Nursery
- Tuesday: Open.
- Wednesday: Open.
Orphir Primary School and Nursery
- Tuesday: Closed.
- Wednesday: Closed.
Papa Westray Primary School
- Tuesday: Open.
- Wednesday: Closed.
Papa Westray Nursery
- Tuesday: Open.
- Wednesday: Open.
Papdale Primary School
- Tuesday: Closed.
- Wednesday: Closed.
Papdale Nursery
- Tuesday: Open.
- Wednesday: Open.
Rousay Primary School and Nursery
- Tuesday: Open to Nursery and P1-4 only.
- Wednesday: Open to Nursery and P1-4 only.
St Andrews Primary School
- Tuesday: Closed.
- Wednesday: Closed.
St Andrews Nursery
- Tuesday: Open.
- Wednesday: Open.
Shapinsay Primary School
- Tuesday: P1-4 open; P5-7 closed.
- Wednesday: Closed.
Shapinsay Nursery
- Tuesday: Open.
- Wednesday: Open.
Stenness Primary School and Nursery
- Tuesday: Closed.
- Wednesday: Closed.
Stromness Primary School
- Tuesday: Closed.
- Wednesday: Closed.
Stromness Primary Nursery
- Tuesday: Open.
- Wednesday: Open.
Sanday Junior High School
- Tuesday: P5-P7 and S4 Open; P1-P4 and S1-S3 closed.
- Wednesday: P5-P7 and S4 Open; P1-P4 and S1-S3 closed.
Sanday Nursery
- Tuesday: Open.
- Wednesday: Open.
Stronsay Junior High School and Nursery
- Tuedsay: Open for secondary and nursery. Closed for primary.
- Wednesday: Open for secondary and nursery. Closed for primary.
Westray Junior High School
- Tuesday: Closed.
- Wednesday: Closed.
Westray Nursery
- Tuesday: Open.
- Wednesday: Open.
Kirkwall Grammar School
- Tuesday: Closed.
- Wednesday: Closed.
Stromness Academy
- Tuesday: Closed.
- Wednesday: Closed.