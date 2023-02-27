featured news

Schools and nurseries set to close due to strike action

February 27, 2023 at 11:15 am

Schools and nurseries across the county will be disrupted on Tuesday and Wednesday this week due to strike action.

James Wylie, Orkney Islands Council’s corporate director of education, leisure and housing, said: “We have been working with head teachers to assess impact in each school, taking into account a range of factors, including the need to provide a safe environment for children and young people.

“Where possible we will be seeking to minimise the impact on learning.”

Parents are being notified through their child’s school about the likelihood of closure, and alerting them to the need to make alternate childcare plans on the days their child(ren)s school will be affected.

The situation as known at present is below and available here.

Willow Tree Nursery

Tuesday: Open.

Wednesday: Open.

Strynd Nursery

Tuesday: Open.

Wednesday: Open.

Burray Primary School

Tuesday: P1-3 closed; P4 – P7 open.

Wednesday: P1-3 closed; P4 – P7 open.

Burray Nursery

Tuesday: Open.

Wednesday: Open.

Dounby Primary School

Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: Closed.

Dounby Nursery

Tuesday: Open.

Wednesday: Open.

Eday Primary School and Nursery

Tuesday: Open.

Wednesday: Open.

Evie Primary School

Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: Closed.

Evie Nursery

Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: Closed.

Firth Primary School

Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: Closed.

Firth Nursery

Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: Closed.

Flotta Primary School

Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: Closed.

Glaitness School

Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: Closed.

Glaitness School Nursery

Tuesday: Open.

Wednesday: Open.

Hope Primary School

Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: Closed.

Hope Nursery

Tuesday: Open.

Wednesday: Open.

North Ronaldsay Primary School

Tuesday: Open.

Wednesday: Open.

North Walls Community School

Tuesday: P1-4 closed; P5-7 open.

Wednesday: Closed.

North Walls Nursery

Tuesday: Open.

Wednesday: Open.

Orphir Primary School and Nursery

Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: Closed.

Papa Westray Primary School

Tuesday: Open.

Wednesday: Closed.

Papa Westray Nursery

Tuesday: Open.

Wednesday: Open.

Papdale Primary School

Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: Closed.

Papdale Nursery

Tuesday: Open.

Wednesday: Open.

Rousay Primary School and Nursery

Tuesday: Open to Nursery and P1-4 only.

Wednesday: Open to Nursery and P1-4 only.

St Andrews Primary School

Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: Closed.

St Andrews Nursery

Tuesday: Open.

Wednesday: Open.

Shapinsay Primary School

Tuesday: P1-4 open; P5-7 closed.

Wednesday: Closed.

Shapinsay Nursery

Tuesday: Open.

Wednesday: Open.

Stenness Primary School and Nursery

Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: Closed.

Stromness Primary School

Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: Closed.

Stromness Primary Nursery

Tuesday: Open.

Wednesday: Open.

Sanday Junior High School

Tuesday: P5-P7 and S4 Open; P1-P4 and S1-S3 closed.

Wednesday: P5-P7 and S4 Open; P1-P4 and S1-S3 closed.

Sanday Nursery

Tuesday: Open.

Wednesday: Open.

Stronsay Junior High School and Nursery

Tuedsay: Open for secondary and nursery. Closed for primary.

Wednesday: Open for secondary and nursery. Closed for primary.

Westray Junior High School

Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: Closed.

Westray Nursery

Tuesday: Open.

Wednesday: Open.

Kirkwall Grammar School

Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: Closed.

Stromness Academy

Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: Closed.

Share this:

Tweet

