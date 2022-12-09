news

School website compromised

December 9, 2022 at 2:12 pm

Work is under way to resolve an issue with the Kirkwall Grammar School website, which has been “compromised” according to Orkney Islands Council (OIC).

An OIC spokeswoman said on Friday: “An issue was spotted with the KGS website on Thursday afternoon so staff contacted the school’s web hosts.

“Random links and pop up ads kept appearing so it was felt best to take the site down completely until sorted.

“It is hoped to be back up and running as soon as possible.

“No data was at risk of being compromised.”

Share this:

Tweet

