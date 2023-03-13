School strikes cancelled as EIS vote overwhelmingly to accept pay deal

In an online ballot, 90 per cent of those voting opted to accept the pay offer. Turnout in the ballot was 82 per cent. The EIS represents over 80 per cent of Scotland’s teachers at all grades and in all sectors of education.

The acceptance of this offer will mean that, for most teachers, their pay will increase by 12.3 per cent by next month in comparison to current pay levels. This includes a backdated seven per cent increase from April 2022, and a five per cent increase from this April.

Teachers will also receive a further two per cent increase in pay from January next year, with the next pay settlement then scheduled to be negotiated and payable from August 2024 onwards.

The total current package will amount to a 14.6 per cent increase in pay for most teachers by January 2024.

Members of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) have also voted overwhelmingly to accept the deal.

The AHDS, representing heads and deputes, also intends to accept it.

The NASUWT — which has a very small membership in Orkney — is recommending rejection and is still consulting its members.