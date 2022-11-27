  • Kirkwall
School Place shake up to prevent repeat of quarry debacle?

Quarry stone being unloaded from the MV Feed Helgeland at Hatston Pier. (Orkney Photographic)

A West Mainland councillor believes a major administrative shake-up will ensure there can be no repeat of the “crazy” system which allowed the placing of a contract to ship 80,000 tonnes of stone from the west Highlands to Orkney.

At a meeting of Orkney Islands Council’s policy and resources committee on Wednesday Councillor Owen Tierney welcomed that the recommendations from a damning internal audit into the controversial contract have been acted upon.

More from inside School Place in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.