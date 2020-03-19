virus

School exams are cancelled for the first time in history

March 19, 2020 at 2:32 pm

School pupils in Orkney will not sit exams after the Scottish Government announced that they were cancelling them for the first time in the country’s history.

The Orcadian has asked for an update from Orkney Islands Council on their plans following the announcement, and we hope to receive one later today.

John Swinney addressed the Scottish Parliament this afternoon, confirming that, for the first time since 1888, school exams will not take place due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

A model can be put in place to ensure young people in schools and colleges who are unable to sit exams are not in any way disadvantaged, he said.

He added that It is likely this will use coursework and teacher judgement to establish certification.

