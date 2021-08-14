School COVID measures reiterated as term time resumes next week

August 14, 2021 at 4:00 pm

Orkney Islands Council is reminding school staff and pupils of the COVID-19 measures which are still in place to try and keep everyone safe as they return to the classroom this month.

Staff and secondary pupils are asked to undertake twice-weekly lateral flow tests in the week leading up to the start of term and every week thereafter.

With all schools across the county due back on Tuesday, August 17, home testing should have begun again this week.

Read more in The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

