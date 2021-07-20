School clothing grant to help 227 Orkney bairns
Orkney bairns stand to benefit from £40,000 of funding towards school clothing, as part of a wider £11.8million investment from the Scottish Government.
As part of the investment, the grant aims to help families to pay for clothing for school, and Orkney stands to receive £40,000 from this fund, with an estimated 227 bairns in the county being eligible.
145,000 schoolchildren are expected to be supported throughout the wider country.
The grant is to be distributed in the form of an annual payment of £120 for every primary pupil, and £150 for every secondary pupil.
Scottish National Party (SNP) MSP Natalie Don said: “Meeting the costs of buying school clothes can be very challenging for thousands of families and the Scottish Government has increased the School Clothing Grant to ensure every child in Scotland doesn’t miss out.”