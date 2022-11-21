featured news

School and nursery closures revealed as strike action approaches

November 21, 2022 at 9:46 am

With national strike action planned for this Thursday, Orkney Islands Council (OIC) is advising that 17 schools and 10 nurseries are currently set to close.

However, the local authority has also said that, given the changing nature of the situation, parents and carers of children attending the other schools and nurseries should still plan alternative arranges as a precaution in case further closures are announced.

“The health, safety and welfare of pupils and staff has been paramount in our decision making,” said OIC’s corporate director of Education, Leisure and Housing, James Wylie.

“Parents who have children attending open establishments have been advised to ensure that they have a contingency plan in place just in-case the situation changes.

“Advanced notice of further action across two days has also been received. At the moment this has been scheduled for 10 and 11 January 2023, with the potential of additional days in the second half of January.

“We are aware that national negotiations involving the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA), Scottish Government and Trade Unions are continuing, but to date a resolution has not been found.”

