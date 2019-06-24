‘Scapa Special’ picks up best bitter accolade

June 24, 2019 at 11:00 am

A locally produced ale, created with the scuttling of the German High Seas fleet in mind, has picked up the accolade of being named CAMRA Champion Best Bitter of Scotland 2019 in cask.

Swannay brewery’s Scapa Special will go on to the 2020 Champion Beer of Britain Best Bitter final, in August, after winning the Scottish and Northern Ireland heat at the weekend, at the Glasgow Real Ale Festival. The competition is run by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA)

The beer will also be shortlisted for Champion Beer of Scotland 2020.

Coincidentally, Scapa Special has picked up this accolade as a number of events are being held around Orkney to mark the hundredth anniversary of the scuttling of the German High Seas Fleet, on June 21 1919 — the very piece of history which the brewer, Rob Hill, says formed the basis of the creation of brewery’s inaugural beer.

