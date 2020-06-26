Scapa Flow salute from warship

June 26, 2020 at 9:02 am

A Dutch warship will fire a 21-gun salute in Scapa Flow today in memory of lives lost at sea in the waters around the north of Scotland.

HNLMS Van Speijk, a frigate from the Royal Netherlands Navy, will drop anchor near the buoy marking the wreck of HMS Royal Oak, during a brief visit to the Flow.

In line with naval tradition, the ship’s saluting gun will be fired 21 times to commemorate fallen sailors.

After a lengthy period at sea, the visit to Scapa Flow – a major naval base during the two world wars – was seen as an appropriate moment to remember lives lost in local waters and further afield.

The commemoration will take place between 1 and 2pm. The tribute, while loud, will not involve live ammunition.

HNLMS Van Speijk is a multipurpose ‘Karel Doorman’ class frigate carrying over 120 sailors, with a length of 122 metres and draught of six metres.

