Scapa Flow Museum misses out on top award

July 13, 2023 at 11:09 am

Scapa Flow Museum has narrowly missed out being named the Arts Fund Museum of the Year after the Burrell Collection was declared 2023’s winner.

The £120,000 award, now in it’s tenth year, is the largest museum prize in the world.

The award was presented by the artist Sir Grayson Perry, at a gala ceremony at the Natural History Museum and covered on BBC One’s The One Show.

The Scapa Flow Museum made the final list of five, which included the Natural History Museum in London, the Metropolitan Arts Centre (MAC) in Belfast, Glasgow’s the Burrell Collection and Leighton House, London.

All finalists will receive £15,000.

An Arts Fund spokeswoman said: “The shortlisted museums demonstrate transformational impact, redeveloping their offers with diverse and inspiring stories at their heart and responding to vital issues of today.”

The Scapa Flow Museum reopened in 2022 after a £4.4million refurbishment and held a grand opening featuring Sir Chris Hoy earlier this year.

The Burrell Collection in Pollok Country Park, Glasgow, houses the 9,000-object collection of Sir William and Constance Burrell. Managed by the charity Glasgow Life, it was officially reopened by King Charles in October 2022 following a major refurbishment.

