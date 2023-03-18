  • Kirkwall
featured news

Scapa Flow central to military planning for ‘High North’

During the hearing, Scapa Flow was described as “the best natural harbour that any NATO member possesses” for patrolling the gap between Greenland and the UK (Google Maps).

The possibility of major naval operations returning to Scapa Flow, following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, has been on the agenda at Westminster.

The Scottish Affairs Committee, hearing evidence as part of its “Defence in Scotland: the North Atlantic and the High North” inquiry, were told that any outcome of the conflict in Ukraine would likely lead to increased antagonism from Russia.

This could then see Russia assert itself in the northern regions — something that would place Orkney at the “strategic centre of gravity” for any potential conflict.

For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.