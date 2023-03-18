featured news

Scapa Flow central to military planning for ‘High North’

March 18, 2023 at 6:00 pm

The possibility of major naval operations returning to Scapa Flow, following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, has been on the agenda at Westminster.

The Scottish Affairs Committee, hearing evidence as part of its “Defence in Scotland: the North Atlantic and the High North” inquiry, were told that any outcome of the conflict in Ukraine would likely lead to increased antagonism from Russia.

This could then see Russia assert itself in the northern regions — something that would place Orkney at the “strategic centre of gravity” for any potential conflict.

