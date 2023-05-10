featured news

Scam warning issued as optometrist email ‘compromised’

May 10, 2023 at 3:04 pm

NHS Orkney has warned the community to be aware of malign emails which may appear to come from your optician.

The business email for Clark Optometrists was “compromised” this Wednesday morning, NHS Orkney have confirmed.

If you receive an email from info@clarkopto.co.uk with the subject “Optometrists Statement of Account 6040293” you are being asked to treat it as spam.

Sharing this warning on behalf of Clark Optometrists, NHS Orkney urged those who receive such an email not to click on the link and to delete the email from their inbox.

According to the health authority, staff have taken action to rectify the issue and have offered apologies for any alarm and inconvenience this has caused.

The business email account affected is not linked to any clinical records.

To speak to staff at Clark Optometrists directly, telephone 01856 872857.

Share this:

Tweet

