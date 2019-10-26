‘Save lives by registering appliances’ urges MSP

October 26, 2019 at 3:51 pm

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston is encouraging folk in Orkney to register their electrical appliances to avoid the risk of domestic fires.

Mr Halcro Johnston said: “Around three quarters of fires in Scottish homes are a result of electrical faults, putting lives in danger and causing property to be destroyed.

“Sometimes these incidents are caused by faulty appliances which were later recalled but, unfortunately, as most weren’t registered the owners won’t have received the product recall notice.

“That’s why I’m highlighting the Do It now campaign of charity Electrical Safety First and am urging my constituents to register their electrical appliances.

“Simply go on to their website – www.electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk – and follow the advice in the guide. It really could save lives.”

