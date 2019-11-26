Sandwick young farmers triumph in regional speechmaking

November 26, 2019 at 4:15 pm

A speechmaking team from Sandwick has triumphed at a regional competition, beating the competition by just 0.2 of a point.

The north region Scottish Young Farmers annual junior speechmaking and junior quiz eliminations were held last Saturday, in Nairn.

Of the six speechmaking teams that took part, the winning team was Sandwick A, with Amy Neil as chairman, Cody Chalmers as opposer and Joe Sinclair as proposer. They impressed the judges with their topic “On opposite sides of the road” scoring 78.2 our of a possible 100.

It was a very close competition, with the second-place team, from Udny, scoring 78 points. In third place were a team from the Forss Young Farmers Club with a score of 77.5.

The other teams to take part were Harray Green, Harray Purple and Sandwick B. Chloe Wood from the Harray Purple team was named the best chairman outwith the winning team.

In the quiz competition, the team from Orkney — of Cody Chalmers, Robbie Hewison and Campbell Ridland — came second to the team from Udny JAC.

North Area chairman Gemma Bruce said: “It was great to see so many juniors taking part in the speechmaking competition at such a high standard and I wish the winning teams well for going on to represent the north region at the finals.”

The Sandwick A speechmaking team and the quiz team from Orkney will now have the opportunity to take part in the national competitions on December 7.

