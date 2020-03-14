Sandwick YFC triumph at concert competition

March 14, 2020 at 11:31 pm

Tonight saw Sandwick Young Farmers Club claim victory in the biennial concert competition, ending the East Mainland club’s five-time winning streak.

The highly competitive concert competition sees Orkney’s young farmers clubs – Harray, East Mainland and Sandwick – produce musical shows which are then shown to audiences over multiple nights at the Orkney Art Theatre, culminating in a night performing in front of a panel of judges.

This year’s judges were all former stalwart young farmers – Graham Garson, Kathryn Sclater and last minute addition to the panel Phyllis Harcus.

It fell to Mr Garson to give some of the judges’ thoughts. He had plenty of praise for the what he had seen, saying the 124 performers had done their clubs proud and those behind the productions should be very proud.

Mrs Harcus gave the final decision, naming Sandwick YFC as the victors, to a roar of approval from the club members and huge applause from the audience in the packed Orkney Arts Theatre.

Sandwick YFC produced a show called ‘Home Brew Heebie Jeebies’ which gave an Orcadian take on The Wizard of Oz.

This year’s run of four shows, which began on Thursday and will end with a final planned performance on Monday, have been sold out.

