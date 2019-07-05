Sandwick road resurfacing next week

July 5, 2019 at 1:47 pm

Orkney Islands Council’s spring/summer road resurfacing programme for 2019 is due to come to a close next week, with a final piece of work in the Sandwick area.

Work will be carried out on the B9056 Skaill Road between the bottom of the Voy Road through to the junction with B9057 Kierfold Road on Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting.

Works are expected to begin between 8.30am and 9am each morning although morning traffic will be allowed through unhindered where possible.

The council has said, due to the narrow road, there may be delays but these will hopefully be kept to a minimum. A signed diversion will be in place.

Anyone who needs emergency access please is asked to phone 873535 or speak to the member of staff at the traffic control point.

Share this:

Tweet

