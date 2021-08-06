Sanday Show success for Seaview

August 6, 2021 at 4:37 pm

A heifer calf of Malcolm Lennie’s took the overall show champion at the only agricultural show to be held in Orkney this year.

Mr Lennie’s January-born Limousin cross, which was AI sired by Shatton Pedro, had already been named the best in the cattle section of the Sanday Show.

There was double delight for Mr Lennie, of Seaview, after he took the reserve cattle title also, his January-born three quarter Limousin steer calf, AI sired by Tehix, caught the eye of the judge, Richard Taylor from Brencherhouse in Birsay.

It was the icing on the cake for Mr Lennie who had already taken the overall sheep champion, with a Suffolk Gimmer. The reserve sheep title went to a Texel ram lamb of the Brown’s of Colligarth.

In the horses, Caitlin Muir followed up her 2019 win with Gems Diamond Joe. The reserve title went to a 16-year-old mini Shetland belonging to Tracey Sedgwick.

Amanda Wadiun’s Yokohama cock took the top prize in the poultry, and in the dogs, six-year-old Miniature Schnauzer, Zara, made a winning show debut for Diane Blagden. Elsa, a German Shepherd, took the reserve title for Robbie Scott.

Speaking after the judging had finished, show president Raymond Brown was delighted at its success on a dry but breezy day at the Sanday school.

Mr Brown felt that, following months of uncertainty, the decision to press ahead with the show had been vindicated as the community turned out in their numbers to support the first show to take place since 2019.

