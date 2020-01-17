Sanday road repairs follow Storm Brendan destruction

January 17, 2020 at 1:36 pm

After Storm Brendan hit the county, earlier in the week, OIC roads team have advised that it will be out at Isegarth in Sanday on Monday and Tuesday to conduct coastal repairs.

The aim will be to prevent further erosion and undermining of the road. According to OIC, these works are required urgently to ensure that further damage does not occur in the short term. A longer-term solution is also being planned.

To ensure the safety of the public and workforce while undertaking these works, the council has said that the road there will have to be closed traffic during these repairs. A diversion, via the airport, will be in place while the operations are being undertaken.

OIC would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period and thank residents in advance, for their patience.

