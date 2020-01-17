  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

Sanday road repairs follow Storm Brendan destruction

The road at Isegarth in Sanday will have to undergo repairs in the wake of Storm Brendan.

After Storm Brendan hit the county, earlier in the week, OIC roads team have advised that it will be out at Isegarth in Sanday on Monday and Tuesday to conduct coastal repairs.

The aim will be to prevent further erosion and undermining of the road. According to OIC, these works are required urgently to ensure that further damage does not occur in the short term. A longer-term solution is also being planned.

To ensure the safety of the public and workforce while undertaking these works, the council has said that the road there will have to be closed traffic during these repairs. A diversion, via the airport, will be in place while the operations are being undertaken.

OIC would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period and thank residents in advance, for their patience.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos