Sanday linkspan faces technical issues

June 17, 2019 at 2:07 pm

Orkney Ferries has advised that the linkspan at Sanday is currently out of action.

A statement from the company, today, Monday, said: “Due to technical issues beyond our control which are currently being investigated, the linkspan at Sanday is inoperable.

“Foot passengers can disembark/board using gangway but vehicles cannot be loaded or discharged.

“As soon as more information is available an update will be made.”

