Salvation Army launches Christmas Present Appeal

November 21, 2020 at 9:30 am

Winter is traditionally a time to think of others, and to share love, kindness and joy. That’s why Orkney’s congregation of the Salvation Army is pleased to be launching its annual Christmas Present Appeal, supporting disadvantaged bairns.

“We rely completely on the kindness and generosity of the public to donate gifts and toys for children who would otherwise have little or nothing on Christmas Day,” said church leaders John and Rebecca Mitchinson.

“It’s certainly a different year this year, but we’re so grateful that it’s still going to be possible to have our appeal; and if anything, we suspect that the need might be even greater this year.”

The Salvation Army works closely with Home-Start Orkney, the Orkney Charitable Trust and Women’s Aid Orkney to ensure that local children and families in need receive a thoughtful gift at Christmas.

Over the years, countless children and young people have benefited from gifts donated via The Salvation Army and we are again seeking the support of the public to donate a new, unwrapped gift for a child aged up to 16 years.

Gifts can be left in the designated cage at Tesco Stores, Pickaquoy Road, from next Monday, November 23 until Saturday, December 12.

“By giving a gift to our Christmas Present Appeal you can make a real difference this Christmas,” John and Rebecca added.

“We would like to thank you for your continued support.”

