Safety warning issued after cyclist ‘clipped’ by passing vehicle

August 25, 2023 at 10:51 am

Cyclists and other road users are being urged by police to ensure they are visible in darkness, as the nights draw in.

This comes after a cyclist was clipped on Monday August 21, around 11pm, on the A965 road by a vehicle travelling towards Kirkwall from Finstown. This caused a minor injury, according to police.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said that with the darkening evenings road users should utilise items such as HI-VIZ and always drive or ride to the road conditions.

Members of the public who have any information regarding the August 21 incident are urged to contact officers at Kirkwall Police Station. This includes information pertaining to the identity of the driver, or any CCTV/dashcam footage.

