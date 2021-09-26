  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

Running a Business or Starting One up? — We Can Shed Some Light.

ADVERTORIAL: Running a business or starting one up? You may be feeling in the dark about what to do next. We can shed some light.

Access free 1:1 business adviser support and online resources fora brighter future.

You know your business better than anyone, but Business Gateway could help shed some light on critical business issues and support.

  • Our experienced business advisers can be a sounding board & key asset to your business plans and ideas
  • We can help you access specialist support from Business Gateway & our partners
  • Our market research and sector reports can help you get to know your customers & competitors
  • We can advise on funding & financial planning. Helping you restructure where needed

Connect with us at bgateway.com/orkney or call 01856 886666