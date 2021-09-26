Running a Business or Starting One up? — We Can Shed Some Light.
ADVERTORIAL: Running a business or starting one up? You may be feeling in the dark about what to do next. We can shed some light.
Access free 1:1 business adviser support and online resources fora brighter future.
You know your business better than anyone, but Business Gateway could help shed some light on critical business issues and support.
- Our experienced business advisers can be a sounding board & key asset to your business plans and ideas
- We can help you access specialist support from Business Gateway & our partners
- Our market research and sector reports can help you get to know your customers & competitors
- We can advise on funding & financial planning. Helping you restructure where needed
Connect with us at bgateway.com/orkney or call 01856 886666