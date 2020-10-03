Running a Business? Get Local Support When You Need It Most

October 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm

We know that businesses are facing new and often difficult challenges at the moment. Business Gateway Orkney can shed some light and help you.

Our advisers are working remotely and can offer free tailored 1:1

support and advice on a wide range of issues such as HR, restructuring, business planning, diversifying, digital and marketing.

How we helped…

DH Plumbing & Heating: Funding towards a van to start-up during Covid 19

Coopskea Cleaning: Help and guidance with re-opening the business adhering to Covid 19 restrictions

K4 Graphics: Small Business Training Grant

Connect with us.

Email orkney@bgateway.com or call 01856 898595

Share this:

Tweet

