  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Rugby sides pick up wins in sodden conditions

Orkney RFC First XV cemented their place at the top of the Caledonia League Division 1, beating second-placed Dunfermline 33-13 at a sodden Pickaquoy.

The win was their eleventh successive bonus-point victory, coming in a match in which they had to battle against a worthy opponent and saturated underfoot conditions following the day’s heavy rain.

It also extended their lead at the top-of-the-table with Orkney looking increasingly likely to win the race for promotion.

It was a pleasing day for the Orkney Dragons also, who were in action at the KGS against a Midlands Development side.

They won 32-0 to progress in the Sarah Beaney Bowl.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos