Rugby sides pick up wins in sodden conditions

February 29, 2020 at 3:27 pm

Orkney RFC First XV cemented their place at the top of the Caledonia League Division 1, beating second-placed Dunfermline 33-13 at a sodden Pickaquoy.

The win was their eleventh successive bonus-point victory, coming in a match in which they had to battle against a worthy opponent and saturated underfoot conditions following the day’s heavy rain.

It also extended their lead at the top-of-the-table with Orkney looking increasingly likely to win the race for promotion.

It was a pleasing day for the Orkney Dragons also, who were in action at the KGS against a Midlands Development side.

They won 32-0 to progress in the Sarah Beaney Bowl.

Share this:

Tweet

