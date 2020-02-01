  • Kirkwall
Rugby sides both triumph in tough encounters

Orkney RFC after their victory against Glenrothes.

Orkney RFC overcame a determined Glenrothes side 28-5 to continue their unbeaten run this season.

Orkney broke the deadlock in the second half after a non-scoring first half; Niall Campbell scoring a try converted by James Linklater.

Linklater converted the side’s three further tries, scored by Jon Tait, Campbell and Kevin Sinclair.

It is the side’s tenth consecutive bonus-point victory this season, topping the Caledonia League Division 1 with a maximum tally of 50 points.

The side’s next match is at home to Aberdeen Wanderers on Saturday, February 15.

Elsewhere, the Orkney Dragons progressed in the Sarah Beaney Cup, beating Aberdeenshire Quines in an entertaining encounter.

The Dragons won 27-22.

 

