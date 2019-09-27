Rugby double-header once more in weekend’s sport

September 27, 2019 at 11:00 am

Orkney rugby fans are looking forward to another home double-header this weekend.

Orkney FC are also in action at home while Kirkwall Squash and Racketball Club celebrate 50 years during the weekend.

On the rugby pitch, Orkney men’s First XV side are aiming to maintain their 100 per cent record so far this season against Hillfoots.

The islanders sit top of Caledonia League Division 1 after two bonus-point victories and they will be confident when they take on Hillfoots at 1pm.

Following a morale-boosting home win against Shetland last weekend, Orkney Dragons take on Aberdeenshire Quines this Saturday at 12 noon at KGS.

Over in Dounby, Orkney FC will look to continue their own good start to the season by progressing to the last four of the Jock Mackay Cup.

To do that, they will need to beat Thurso in a 12.45pm kick-off.

It is a big squash weekend as Kirkwall Squash and Racketball Club celebrates turning 50 years old.

In 1969, the club — then known as Kirkwall Squash Club — opened their Hatston courts, and 50 years later, the club remain in a strong and healthy position.

The club’s history is detailed in The Orcadian this week.

A fun doubles competition will take place on Saturday before a celebratory informal dinner in the Sound Archive for any past, present or indeed future member.

In darts, the Cricket Singles and Doubles competition will take place in the Kirkwall Legion on Friday night from 7.30pm and in the west, the Noust Cup is also on Friday night, from 7.30pm.

Summer golf’s final flings are set to take place, as will the usual youth rugby sessions.

