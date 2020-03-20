  • Kirkwall
coronavirus

Rugby club blows whistle on sevens competition

There will be no sevens title on offer this year due to the coronavirus.

The Orkney Rugby Sevens competition, due to be held on Saturday, May 2, has been postponed.

The popular competition, which is more than just a sevens tournament as youth sections and adults participate in a full-day festival of rugby, is a huge highlight in the local sporting and social calendar.

Orkney Rugby Club president Brian Lanni says a record number of south teams had shown interest in competing and says the decision was partly made to stop unnecessary costs being incured.

Rugby throughout Scotland is suspended up to and including Sunday, March 29.

Mr Lanni said: “The club officials in conjunction with the sponsor felt that this was the responsible thing to do for health and safety in light of the numbers who normally attend this event.”

