RSPB to meet with Hoy ‘concern group’

April 28, 2023 at 2:27 pm

RSPB Orkney representatives are to meet with the recently formed “RSPB Concern Group,” in Hoy next week, following an invitation to discuss the possibility of halting a proposed staff restructure.

The group of campaigners, set up in Hoy, and concerned with the potential implications for the role of Warden on the Hoy reserve, invited RSPB to attend a meeting with members, on Wednesday, May 3.

They made and “urgent request” in a statement this week, for RSPB Orkney management “to call a halt to their restructuring plans for the Hoy Warden post, and to take a full year for community consultation and planning.”

An RSPB Orkney spokesman said: “RSPB Scotland local managers will be meeting with the Hoy Concern Group, and welcome the opportunity to further discuss options and work in collaboration with the group.”

