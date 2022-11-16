featured news

RSPB peatland restoration project progresses

November 16, 2022 at 4:21 pm

A project to restore areas of peatland on RSPB Scotland’s nature reserves in Orkney is set to begin in 2023.

The aim is to restore several sections of land by covering over exposed peat with vegetation and preventing large volumes of water flowing off hillsides.

The RSPB suggest that retaining this water on its nature reserves may also help take the pressure off drainage systems on surrounding agricultural land.

The charity intend to celebrate and conserve the role of peat in Orkney heritage throughout the project by working with partner organisations to hold public events that showcase the history of this natural resource and examine the reasoning behind a programme of restoration work.

RSPB will be working up plans on where to begin this process, and how to communicate with interested parties most effectively, in coming months.

