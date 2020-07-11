Royal Navy patrol boats visit
FOUR of the Royal Navy’s P2000 Archer class patrol boats are in Orkney this week, as part of their summer deployment.
The ships — HMS Trumpeter, HMS Archer, HMS Explorer and HMS Example — support University Royal Naval Units (URNUs) and are spending a fortnight training on the east coast and north of Scotland.
During their deployment the vessels are conducting training to practice maritime skills, stopping-off at Kirkwall and Stromness, as well as Westray and Stronsay in-between.