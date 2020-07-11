  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

Royal Navy patrol boats visit

Patrol boats at Kirkwall Marina.
(The Orcadian/Craig Taylor)

FOUR of the Royal Navy’s P2000 Archer class patrol boats are in Orkney this week, as part of their summer deployment.

The ships — HMS Trumpeter, HMS Archer, HMS Explorer and HMS Example — support University Royal Naval Units (URNUs) and are spending a fortnight training on the east coast and north of Scotland.

During their deployment the vessels are conducting training to practice maritime skills, stopping-off at Kirkwall and  Stromness, as well as Westray and Stronsay in-between.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos