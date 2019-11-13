Rowing club’s oar-some fundraising recognised

November 13, 2019 at 2:21 pm

A sport club’s drive to raise money for local charities has been recognised by the sport’s governing body.

Orkney Rowing Club has raised over £25,000 in just five years, donating the money to charities such as the RNLI, Local Multiple Sclerosis Society, CLAN, Age Orkney, Home Start, Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) and Y People.

As a result, the club has been presented with a Blue Flag Award by the Scottish Coastal Rowing Association (SCRA).

Every year, the SCRA hands out an array of awards to celebrate and promote the collective efforts of the rowing community, one of which is the Blue Flag Award.

The award is presented to SCRA member clubs who make a contribution to the wider community above and beyond the pure enjoyment of the sport of coastal rowing.

The club has taken an innovative approach to their fundraising campaigns, notably undertaking a round-the-Orkney Mainland row in 2016 which took just under 24 hours and raised over £20,000.

