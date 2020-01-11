Rower accepts invitation to historic North West Passage expedition

The team aim to become the first to row the infamous North West Passage between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, of which the last navigable link was discovered by Orcadian explorer John Rae in the 19th century.

Flett is one of Orkney Rowing Club’s founding members and has been a stalwart behind the club’s success since its formation in 2014.

It is proposed that the rowers will depart from the north eastern tip of Canada and end in Alaska.

The rowers hope to complete the challenge in 2021.

The team, led by renowned ocean rowing skipper Leven Brown, are aiming to take advantage of the Arctic’s brief summer to make the arduous 2,000-mile crossing.

Conditions will be extremely challenging, rowing through some of the coldest and wildest seas on earth, as well as facing freezing temperatures, high winds, ice and the region’s predators.

The team also aim to provide an accurate and factual portrayal of the effect of climate change on the Arctic.

Brown continues to assemble and appeal for highly experience ocean rowers and adventurers to give the expedition the greatest chance of success.

More information can be found at: www.nwp2021.com