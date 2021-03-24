Route map published for National Islands Plan

March 24, 2021 at 5:25 pm

A new document mapping out the future of Scotland’s islands has been published by the Scottish Government today, Wednesday.

The National Islands Plan Implementation Route Map sets out how the Government aims to contribute to improvements across Scotland’s islands over the coming years. It also details how these targets will be delivered over the lifetime of the National Islands Plan.

The new route map has been created with input from island stakeholders and local authority partners. Its objectives have been informed by a COVID Lens Survey, conducted last year. The top three significant strategic objectives identified were transport, sustainable economic development and digital connectivity.

Launching the route map today, Scotland’s minister for energy, connectivity and the islands Paul Wheelhouse said: “This has been a challenging year for everyone, and our island communities in particular have been, and continue to be, impacted by COVID-19.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our island communities for their resilience in response to the pandemic and for their continued dedication to combating this virus.

“The Implementation route map will be published as a ‘living’ document to enable it to respond to fresh challenges and changing circumstances as they arise. We will continue to work closely with key stakeholders to ensure that the voices of islanders are fully heard as we look to bring into reality the aspirations of those islanders who helped shape the National islands Plan and all the objectives within it.”

