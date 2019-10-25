Robert Rendall building to host public open day

October 25, 2019 at 6:00 pm

A special open day, aimed at showcasing the new Orkney Research and Innovation Campus (ORIC) Robert Rendall building in Stromness, is set to take place on Saturday.

The facility, located on the site of the former Stromness Primary School, represents the first phase of the £6.5 million ORIC project — a joint venture by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and Orkney Islands Council (OIC).

Members of the public will have the opportunity to view the ORIC Robert Rendall building, and learn more about the campus project, during a special open day being held tomorrow, from 2pm until 5pm.

Work on the second phase of the project, which involves the redevelopment of the old Stromness Academy buildings, is also nearing completion.

The ORIC project seeks to strengthen Orkney’s global lead in the field of renewables research and innovation, providing purpose-built business and educational facilities within Stromness, where much of the sector’s activity is currently focused.

An additional open day is being planned for the second phase of the ORIC project at the former Stromness Academy, with a formal opening of the entire ORIC campus set to take place at a future date.

John McGlynn, executive manager for ORIC, said: “We’re hugely excited to now have the ORIC campus up and running with the opening of the Robert Rendall building.

“This is a great project for Stromness, and for Orkney, providing a new state-of-the-art facility for the pioneering research and innovation work taking place in the islands.

“Feedback from our new tenants has been excellent and the atmosphere within the building very much one of collaboration, which has always been a key aim of the project.

“It won’t be long now until the second phase is also complete, providing a further catalyst for co-operation between all the organisations, companies and agencies who share the common aim of furthering crucial Orkney-based research and development work.”

Share this:

Tweet

