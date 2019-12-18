ROAR to host Christmas event tonight

December 18, 2019 at 11:08 am

Young volunteers from ROAR will be hosting a night of festive fun, this evening, Wednesday.

The ROAR Festive Fiesta will involve Christmas quizzes, games, bingo and food, all raising money for Orkney Food Bank.

Starting at 7.30pm at the King Street Halls, Kirkwall, there will also be a prize for the best Christmas costume or jumper.

The volunteers have been working throughout the year with Voluntary Action Orkney (VAO) to organise a series of charitable events for local causes.

To find out more about the event, you can email brian.cromarty@vaorkney.org.uk or visit the ROAR: Festive Fiesta event page on Facebook.

