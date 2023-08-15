featured news

ROAR Loud ‘n’ Live returns with prize auction

August 15, 2023 at 4:25 pm

Craig and Corey will be among those performing at ROAR Loud ‘n’ Live.

A night of live music and a charity auction is being held in the Sailing Club this Friday, August 18.

This will be the eight Loud ‘n’ Live summer concert to be organised by ROAR a group of young volunteers who develop entertaining events in aid of Orkney charities.

The 14+ event, in aid of the RNLI and Orkney Blide Trust, begins at 7.30pm on Saturday, and will feature music from the Silver Penguins, Deep Roots Last, and members of Kirkwall City Pipe Band. Craig and Corey, Auskerry and Bryttania are also set to perform.

Further information about the event on: LOUD N LIVE 8 Tickets, Fri 18 Aug 2023 at 19:30 | Eventbrite

As part of Loud n Live 8, there will be an auction to raise money for the two named charities.

Auction items include:

Two return flights with Loganair

A return trip on the Hamnavoe for four folk and a car

An Aurora pendant

A pool party at the Picky swimming pool

A brooch and snood from Hume Sweet Hume

An Instax Mini Camera complete with film from Sutherlands

A voucher for a salmon when they’re available from Cooke Aquaculture

A handmade seascape frame from Flow Glass

A bag donated by Hourtons and Starlings

There will also be a raffle, including prizes from Aal Fired Up, Trek and Travel and more to be announced!

If you can’t be there but wish to make a bid, you can email eilidh.wilkinson@vaorkney.org.uk

