Roadworks to start on Pegal Burn Bridge

March 20, 2019 at 6:30 pm

Work to repair a damaged wall on Pegal Burn Bridge, around four miles north of Lyness on the main Lyness to Moaness road (B9047) in Hoy, is due to start this Thursday.

The repairs will mean that the single track road will be closed for brief periods of time to allow the works to be safely carried out.

The road will be closed at times between the Muckle Rysa Farm access road and a turning point 0.5 mile north of Pegal Bridge, Hoy when required. Traffic signs will be erected at these points to indicate when the length of road is closed.

Periods of closure will be kept to a minimum and timed to avoid expected ferry traffic for both the Lyness and Moaness ferries.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Updates on the works will be made available on the council’s ‘OIC Updates’ Facebook page and on www.orkney.gov.uk

