Roadworks in Kirkwall and Burray to begin next week

August 2, 2020 at 11:00 am

Orkney Islands Council are advising of three areas of roadworks to be carried out next week.

Tankerness Lane, Kirkwall

The one-way section of Tankerness Lane from Broad Street to the garages at the rear of the Royal Bank of Scotland will be closed from Monday to Wednesday, to enable some work on the kerbs ahead of resurfacing work.

The resurfacing work is planned to start on Monday, August 10. It is hoped that pedestrian access can be maintained during the work on the kerbs.

Main Street, Kirkwall

Main Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, between 9am and 3.30pm to enable road maintenance works to be carried out in safety.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times during the works.

A961 Burray (at Ness Road junction)

There will be temporary two-way traffic lights in operation on the main road in Burray (A961) at its junction with Ness Road from Monday to Wednesday to enable trial holes to be excavated ahead of further works which are planned to commence of Monday, August 17.

To enable the two-way traffic lights to be used, Ness Road will be closed between its junctions with the A961 and Southbreck Road.

The council would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the works and would also like to thank the public in advance for their understanding as the works progress.

Share this:

Tweet

