Roadshow to bring cyber security to Orkney businesses

September 6, 2023 at 4:56 pm

A scheme to highlight cyber security measures for local businesses will be in the county next week as part of the Orkney International Science Festival.

Cyber and Fraud Centre Scotland will host their free event for Orkney’s private, public and third sector businesses on Tuesday, September 12 at the St Magnus Centre.

As well as showcasing security measures, the Cyber Roadshow, will provide resources for businesses to help them build resilience against cyber and fraud attacks.

Jude McCorry, CEO of Cyber and Fraud Centre Scotland said: “Ransomware and cyber security attacks are happening every week in Scotland, impacting organisations large and small, as well as affecting individuals.

“We’re taking our Cyber Roadshow to Orkney to support local businesses of all sizes to highlight how they can mitigate against the most common cyber threats and how they can best prepare for a cyber attack.

“Organisations concerned about their security, in general, can also come along to the roadshow to confirm they have the right processes in place.”

The Cyber and Fraud Centre also runs an Incident Response Helpline for any organisation concerned they have fallen victim to cybercrime which can be contacted on 0800 1670 623.

For further information about the Cyber Roadshow and to book tickets, you can visit the Orkney International Science Festival website at https://oisf.org/fest-event/the-cyberfraud-roadshow/.

