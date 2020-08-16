Road works to get underway in Burray

August 16, 2020 at 9:00 am

From tomorrow road works will begin in Burray at the junction from the main road though Burray (A961) and Ness Road.

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has estimated that the work will take two weeks to complete.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on the main road (A961) and Ness Road will be closed between its junctions with the A961 and Southbreck Road, Burray.

The council has asked that access to properties within the section of road closed be taken via Southbreck Road.

Delays are expected during peak traffic flow periods.

