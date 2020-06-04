Road Works planned for Kirkwall

June 4, 2020 at 11:00 am

Orkney Islands Council will be carrying out road repairs in Kirkwall over the next few weeks leading to some road closures.

This will see Albert Street, Bridge Street, St Olaf’s Wynd and Victoria Street temporarily closed on the following weeks:

Week beginning June 15 – Bridge Street, St Olaf’s Wynd and Albert Street (between Bridge Street and Laing Street).

Week beginning June 22 – work will be moving to Victoria Street.

Week beginning June 29 – work will be returning to Albert Street (between Laing Street and Broad Street).

Roads will be closed while the work is carried out, with the relevant roads being closed from 9.30am to 1.30pm Monday to Friday of each week.

Where possible, pedestrian access will be maintained, however due to the requirements of social distancing and to keep the public and workforce as safe as possible there may be times when the roads are completely closed. During these times additional signage will be in place to advise pedestrians of the closure and an alternative route to be used.

OIC would like to apologise for any disruptions caused and thank the public for their understanding as they carry out their works.

