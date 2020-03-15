Road works in the ‘Hope

March 15, 2020 at 8:00 am

From Monday, March 16, Orkney Islands Council will be carrying out carriageway repairs and resurfacing on the Ontoft Road, from Cromarty Square to the Pier Road, in St Margaret’s Hope.

The work should take around a week to complete.

During this time temporary traffic lights will be in place, however, there may be periods when the Ontoft Road will be closed to all traffic to enable the works to be carried out in safety.

As part of the traffic management for the works, there will be no access from or to the Back Road through the Village from Cromarty Square for the duration of the works.

During the works, Stagecoach will be unable to serve the Back Road in the Hope and will operate via St Margaret’s Road, Ontoft Road and Pier Road where it is hoped that any delays due to the road works, will be kept to a minimum, however delays should be expected.

The council would like to thank you for your understanding and patience during the works in this area and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

